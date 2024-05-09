WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | drone | russia | oil refinery | drone | attack | volodymyr zelenskyy

Ukraine Drone Hits Russian Oil Facility

By    |   Thursday, 09 May 2024 08:40 PM EDT

Ukraine on Thursday carried out a drone attack on a Russian oil refinery, just 746 miles from the border, according to a Ukrainian defense source who spoke with Agence France-Presse.

The source said the strike on the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refinery in the Russian republic of Bashkortostan was "the SBU's work" and was carried out at a "record range."

The attack comes a day after Russian forces unleashed a nighttime barrage of more than 50 cruise missiles and explosive drones at Ukraine's power grid Wednesday, targeting a wide area in what President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called a "massive" attack on the day the country celebrates the defeat of Nazism in World War II.

In recent months, Russian refineries and oil terminals have become priority targets of Ukrainian drone attacks, part of stepped-up assaults on Russian territory.

Ukrainian drone developers have been extending the weapons' range for months, as Kyiv attempts to compensate for its battlefield disadvantage in weapons and troops. The unmanned aerial vehicles are also an affordable option while Ukraine waits for more U.S. military aid.

Information from Agence France-Presse and The Associated Press was used in this report.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukraine on Thursday carried out a drone attack on a Russian oil refinery, just 746 miles from the border, according to a Ukrainian defense source who spoke with Agence France-Presse.
ukraine, drone, russia, oil refinery, drone, attack, volodymyr zelenskyy
190
2024-40-09
Thursday, 09 May 2024 08:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved