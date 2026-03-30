WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: ukraine | drone | finland | unexploded warhead

Police: Ukrainian Stray Drone That Fell in Finland Carried Warhead

Monday, 30 March 2026 08:59 AM EDT

A Ukrainian drone that crashed in Finland on Sunday carried an unexploded warhead according to a preliminary assessment, Finnish police said on Monday.

Finland reported a territorial violation in the country's southeast on Sunday after two Ukrainian drones crashed, marking the first time the Russia-Ukraine conflict has spilled onto Finnish soil.

"The UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) that came down north of Kouvola was found, in a preliminary assessment by the authorities, to have an unexploded warhead attached," police said in a statement.

The aircraft was later detonated in a controlled manner by Finnish authorities, police said.

It was identified by Finnish authorities as a large Ukrainian AN196 drone, which has a wingspan of 6.7 meters (22 ft) and is 4.4 meters long.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A Ukrainian drone that crashed in Finland on Sunday carried an unexploded warhead according to a preliminary assessment, Finnish police said on Monday.
ukraine, drone, finland, unexploded warhead
122
2026-59-30
Monday, 30 March 2026 08:59 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved