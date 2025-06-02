WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: ukraine | drone attack | russia

Ukraine Drone Attacks on Russia Spark Fires, Disrupt Traffic

Monday, 02 June 2025 07:24 AM EDT

Ukraine's overnight drone attacks on Russia's Kursk and Voronezh regions sparked residential fires and disrupted traffic on a major highway, regional officials said early on Monday.

Russian air defense units destroyed a total of 162 Ukrainian drones overnight, downing 57 of the air weapons over the Kursk region that borders Ukraine.

Falling debris from destroyed drones in the Kursk region sparked fires at several houses and damaged private apartments, acting governor of the region, Alexander Khinshtein, said on the Telegram messaging app.

In the southern Russian region of Voronezh, where Russian air units destroyed 16 Ukrainian drones, regional governor Alexander Gusev said drone debris cut through power lines which fell on the M-4, a major expressway.

A small section of the highway, which links the cities of Moscow, Voronezh, Rostov-on-Don and Krasnodar, was closed, Gusev said. Falling drone debris also damaged the facade of several houses, he added on Telegram.

There were no injuries reported, the governors of the regions said.

The attacks come as both Russia and Ukraine are about to meet for a round of peace talks, trying to find a way to end the war that Russia launched with a full-scale invasion on its smaller neighbor more than three years ago.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Ukraine's overnight drone attacks on Russia's Kursk and Voronezh regions sparked residential fires and disrupted traffic on a major highway, regional officials said early on Monday. Russian air defense units destroyed a total of 162 Ukrainian drones overnight, downing 57 of...
ukraine, drone attack, russia
204
2025-24-02
Monday, 02 June 2025 07:24 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved