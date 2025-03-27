Report: US Pushes New Expansive Minerals Deal with Ukraine

The Trump administration has proposed a new, more expansive minerals deal with Ukraine, according to three people familiar with the ongoing negotiations and a summary of a draft proposal obtained by Reuters.

The U.S. has revised its original proposal, said the sources, and it gives Ukraine no future security guarantees but requires it to contribute to a joint investment fund that would pool profits from mineral resources managed by state and private enterprises across Ukrainian territory.

The terms put forward by the Trump administration go well beyond a deal discussed in the days leading up to a contentious Oval Office meeting last month between President Donald Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has been leading negotiations for the U.S., said one of the sources. Bessent did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The proposal makes no mention of the U.S. taking ownership of Ukraine's nuclear power plants, according to the summary – something Trump had talked about.

Trump has said a minerals deal will help secure a peace agreement by giving the U.S. a financial stake in Ukraine's future. He also has viewed it as a way for the U.S. to earn back some of the tens of billions of dollars it has given to Ukraine in financial and military aid since Russia invaded three years ago.

National Security Council spokesperson James Hewitt declined to confirm the terms of the latest proposal, but said the deal would strengthen the relationship between the U.S. and Ukraine.

"The mineral deal offers Ukraine the opportunity to form an enduring economic relationship with the United States that is the basis for long term security and peace," Hewitt said.

Ukraine's ministry of foreign affairs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An earlier version of the deal proposed a joint investment fund where Ukraine would contribute 50% of proceeds from the future profits of the extraction of the state-owned natural resources. It also set out terms that the U.S. and Ukraine would jointly develop Ukraine's mineral resources.

Zelenskyy told reporters Tuesday that the U.S. had proposed a "major" new deal and that Ukrainian officials were still reviewing its terms.

Zelenskyy said Thursday the U.S. is "constantly" changing the terms of the proposed minerals deal but added that he did not want the Trump administration to think Kyiv was against the deal.

In an interview with Fox News earlier this week, Bessent said the U.S. had "passed along a completed document for the economic partnership" and that it hopes to "go to full discussions and perhaps even get signatures next week."

The new proposal stipulates that the U.S. is given first rights to purchase resources extracted under the agreement and that it recoup all the money it has given Ukraine since 2022, in addition to a 4% annual interest rate, before Ukraine begins to gain access to the fund's profits, according to the summary. The Financial Times first reported the updated proposal.

If agreed, the joint investment fund would have a board of five people, three appointed by the U.S. and two by Ukraine, and the funds generated would be converted into foreign currency and transferred abroad, according to the summary. The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation would manage the fund.

A separate source with knowledge of the negotiations said there had been discussions about having the USIDFC administer the fund.