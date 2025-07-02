Defense Ministry: Ukraine Not Officially Notified of Halt in US Arms Shipments

Ukraine's defense ministry said on Wednesday that it was not officially notified of any halt in U.S. weapons shipments and that it was seeking clarity from American colleagues.

"Ukraine has not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the delivery schedules of approved defense assistance," it said in a statement.

The Pentagon has halted some shipments of air defense missiles and other precision munitions to Ukraine over concerns that U.S. stockpiles are too low, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine has requested a telephone conversation with its U.S. counterparts to further clarify the details."