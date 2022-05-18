×
Tags: ukraine | commanders | azovstal

Top Commanders at Azovstal Haven't Surrendered: Report

denis pushilin speaks into a microphone
Separatist pro-Russian leader Denis Pushilin announces a draft constitution for the "Donetsk People's Republic," in Donetsk, Ukraine, on May 14, 2014. (John Moore/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 18 May 2022 07:42 AM

Top-ranking Ukrainian commanders at Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks are still inside the plant and have yet to surrender, local media quoted pro-Russian separatist leader Denis Pushilin as saying on Wednesday.

DAN news agency quoted Pushilin as saying that the hundreds of fighters who had given themselves up did not include any commanders of the highest level. "They have not left (the plant)" as of now, he said.

Russia said on Wednesday that a total of 959 Ukrainian fighters, including 80 wounded, had surrendered from the bunkers and tunnels below Mariupol's Azovstal steelworks since Monday. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

