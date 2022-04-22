Ukrainian Officials: More Mass Graves Uncovered, This Time in Borodyanka

Ukrainian officials say they have discovered two mass graves in the town of Borodyanka of civilians reportedly killed by Russians, according to the Kyiv Region Police.

"Nine dead, including a 15-year-old girl found at the site of a mass burial of the killed occupants of Borodyanka," the police department shared in a Facebook post, along with images from the scenes.

Officials discovered the burial sites on April 20. In one grave were two men and a 15-year-old girl. Four men and two women were found in the second grave.

"These people were killed by the aggressors, and there are signs of torture on some of the victims," Kyiv Chief of Police Andriy Nêbitov said in a statement. "I want to emphasize that these people were civilians."

Nêbitov also accused Russian military personnel of deliberately shooting dead civilians "who offered no resistance and posed no threat."

The bodies were transported to local morgues for further examination.

The report comes one day after new satellite images appeared to show the expansion of mass graves near the besieged Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which the city council claims could hold as many as 9,000 bodies.

Maxar Technologies released five photographs dated between March 19 and April 3, which show large pits progressively dug along the lower side of a road in Manhush, a municipality more than 10 miles outside of Mariupol.

"The occupying forces have dug ... a number of mass graves," said Petro Andrushenko, spokesman for Mayor Vadym Boychenko, on his Telegram account. "Each grave measures 100 feet wide and 100 feet long. Russians are using trucks to deliver the bodies. Then, they simply dump them, a couple at a time."