Tags: ukraine | attack | infrastructure | russia | belgorod

Ukraine Wrecks Infrastructure in Russia's Belgorod

Sunday, 22 February 2026 05:46 PM EST

A "massive" Ukrainian missile attack inflicted serious damage on energy infrastructure and disrupted supplies of power, heat, and water in Russia's Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine, the region's governor said on Monday.

"There has been, as a result, serious damage to energy infrastructure," Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram. "In residences, there are interruptions in supplies of electricity, water and heat."

Gladkov described the attack as "massive," affecting of Belgorod, 25 miles from the border, and the surrounding area. He said the extent of damage would be assessed at first light.

Belgorod has frequently come under attack from Ukrainian forces in the conflict, whose fourth anniversary will be marked this week.

