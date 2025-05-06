Ukraine Army Chief: We've Stalled Russian Attacks on Pokrovsk

Ukraine's military has stabilized the sector of the frontline around the town of Pokrovsk, where Russian forces have been attacking for months, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine's top military commander, said on Tuesday.

In a post on social media platform Telegram, Syrskyi wrote: "We've been able to stabilize the situation in this zone of operations... and in some places have seized back the tactical initiative."

Pokrovsk is a logistics hub in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk. It is surrounded on three sides by Russian forces, but is still held by Ukraine, despite months of intensive Russian attacks.

If Russia were to seize or encircle Pokrovsk, it would advance its aim of seizing the remaining part of Donetsk region that is not controlled by Moscow. Late last year, some people living in Ukrainian-controlled parts of the region said they were considering leaving, anticipating that Moscow would take Pokrovsk.

However, since the start of this year there have been only incremental changes in the front line around Pokrovsk.