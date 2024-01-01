Ukraine Uses Air Defense System Near Kyiv Attack

Monday, 01 January 2024 08:13 PM EST
Ukraine's air defense systems were engaged in repelling Russia's drone attack in the region surrounding Kyiv, the military administration said on the Telegram messaging app in the early hours of Tuesday.
