Unabomber-Inspired UK Man Guilty of Terror Charge

Jacob Graham, 20, of Liverpool, England, was found guilty by a Manchester Crown Court jury on Friday of a terror charge after plotting to murder at least 50 politicians and government employees during his teenage years, the Daily Caller reported.

According to Sky News, Graham was found guilty of preparing acts of terrorism for crafting a manual titled the "Freedom Encyclopedia," disseminating terrorist literature, and possessing documents conducive to terrorism. However, he was acquitted of planning a terrorist attack.

Graham's "Freedom Encyclopedia," dedicated to "terrorists past and future, anarchists etc," was a manual on bomb-making.

In "My Plan," a document he wrote, he outlined plans to carry out the mass murder of government officials. His scheme involved procuring various chemicals online for backyard experiments and burying some in the woods for future retrieval. Additionally, he possessed computer files and a printer to fabricate a 3D-printed firearm.

Graham's bedroom served as the backdrop for his expressions of government animosity, captured in multiple videos in which he brandished weapons and declared his intent to cause mayhem.

"I think it's fair to say that I was quite anti-government," Graham said at his trial, the outlet reported. "I didn't agree with the idea of it — the way certain things were handled, the pandemic, the cost of living."

In one video from June, he waved a machete, proclaiming his readiness for "carnage." Another video from August saw him assuming the mantle of a self-proclaimed "terrorist," emphasizing his duty to address societal grievances, the Daily Caller reported.

Identifying as "left-wing" with anarchist leanings, Graham voiced discontent with governmental policies and societal issues.

He drew inspiration from Theodore Kaczynski, the notorious "Unabomber," after watching the Netflix series "Manhunt." Graham expressed a desire to "finish what [Kaczynski] started," echoing the sentiments of the infamous figure who carried out a 17-year mail-bombing campaign, resulting in three deaths and 23 injuries.

"If terrorism is standing up for what you think is right, standing up for the working-class people of this country, most of us can't afford to heat our homes or afford food. There needs to be someone to fix this problem," Graham said. "It is my responsibly to do this."