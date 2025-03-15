WATCH TV LIVE

Starmer Tells Global Leaders to 'keep the Pressure' on Putin over Ceasefire in Ukraine

Saturday, 15 March 2025 07:00 AM EDT

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has told global leaders to “keep the pressure” on Russian President Vladimir Putin to back a ceasefire in Ukraine.

In his opening remarks Saturday to a virtual gathering of what he has termed the “coalition of the willing,” Starmer said Putin will “sooner or later” have to “come to the table.”

The call is expected to delve into how countries can help Ukraine militarily and financially as well as gauging support for any future possible peacekeeping mission.

Click Here to comment on this article
