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Britain Condemns Iranian Strikes on the United Arab Emirates

Britain Condemns Iranian Strikes on the United Arab Emirates

Monday, 04 May 2026 07:55 PM EDT

British Prime Minister Keir ‌Starmer on Monday condemned the Iranian drone and missile strikes targeting the United Arab Emirates.

Starmer called on Iran to ‌engage in diplomacy ​to prevent further escalation in the Middle East, the prime ⁠minister's office said.

"We stand in ​solidarity with the UAE and will ⁠continue to support the defense of our partners in the Gulf. This escalation must ‌cease. Iran needs ​to engage meaningfully ‌in negotiations to ensure the ceasefire in ‌the Middle East endures, and a long-term diplomatic solution is achieved," Starmer ⁠said.

Iran hit ‌several ships ⁠in the Strait of Hormuz on ⁠Monday ⁠and set a UAE oil port ablaze, as ‌U.S. President Donald Trump's attempt to use the U.S. Navy to free ‌up ​shipping provoked ‌the war's biggest escalation since a ceasefire was declared four weeks ​ago. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday condemned the Iranian drone and missile strikes targeting the United Arab Emirates.Starmer called on Iran to engage in diplomacy ​to prevent further escalation in the Middle East, the prime ⁠minister's office said."We stand in...
uk, uae, iran
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2026-55-04
Monday, 04 May 2026 07:55 PM
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