British Prime Minister Keir ‌Starmer on Monday condemned the Iranian drone and missile strikes targeting the United Arab Emirates.

Starmer called on Iran to ‌engage in diplomacy ​to prevent further escalation in the Middle East, the prime ⁠minister's office said.

"We stand in ​solidarity with the UAE and will ⁠continue to support the defense of our partners in the Gulf. This escalation must ‌cease. Iran needs ​to engage meaningfully ‌in negotiations to ensure the ceasefire in ‌the Middle East endures, and a long-term diplomatic solution is achieved," Starmer ⁠said.

Iran hit ‌several ships ⁠in the Strait of Hormuz on ⁠Monday ⁠and set a UAE oil port ablaze, as ‌U.S. President Donald Trump's attempt to use the U.S. Navy to free ‌up ​shipping provoked ‌the war's biggest escalation since a ceasefire was declared four weeks ​ago.