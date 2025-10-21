UK Students Vote to Oust School Leader for Kirk Remarks

Students at the Oxford Union in England reportedly voted to oust their president-elect after he made controversial comments celebrating the assassination of American conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

The Oxford Union has confirmed a passing vote of no confidence against its incoming president George Abaraonye. The motion secured the required two-thirds majority, with 1,228 ballots in favor and 501 against on Tuesday.

The Oxford Union confirmed a successful vote of no confidence against its incoming president, George Abaraonye. The motion passed with the required two-thirds majority, receiving 1,228 ballots in favor and 501 against, the U.K.'s Independent reported Tuesday.

Abaraonye is appealing the vote, claiming the poll was "compromised" by "untested" regulations and alleging that the campaign to oust him had "unsupervised access" to the email account collecting proxy votes.

The voting was allegedly disrupted by "obstruction, intimidation, and unwarranted hostility by a number of representatives," a claim the president-elect denied.

"No legitimate and true result could be reached as a result of procedural failures," Abaraonye's statement of appeal read, according to the report.

"We equivocally deny that any representative appointed by George engaged in intimidating or disruptive behavior."

Abaraonye has faced criticism over reported social-media posts made after the assassination of Kirk, including a message saying "Charlie Kirk got shot, let's f***ing go," and another reading "Charlie Kirk got shot loool."

The Union noted the result is subject to any complaints or disciplinary reviews, meaning Abaraonye still technically holds the title until those issues are resolved.