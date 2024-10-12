WATCH TV LIVE

Former Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond, Who Sought Scotland's Independence, Dies at 69

Saturday, 12 October 2024 01:00 PM EDT

LONDON (AP) — Alex Salmond, the former first minister of Scotland who for decades championed Scotland’s independence from the U.K., has died. He was 69.

Anas Sarwar, leader of Scottish Labour, confirmed Salmond’s death and said Salmond was a “central figure in politics for over three decades.”

Salmond, as then leader of the Scottish National Party, led the independence campaign in the referendum in 2014, but lost, gaining 45% of the vote.

Salmond resigned from the SNP in 2018 the wake of sexual harassment allegations, He subsequently formed a new party, called Alba.

This story corrects that Sarwar is not the first minister.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


