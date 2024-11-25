WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: UK sanctions russia tankers oil ukraine

Britain Targets Russia's 'shadow Fleet' with New Sanctions Package

Monday, 25 November 2024 10:00 AM EST

LONDON (AP) — Britain sanctioned 30 ships in Russia's so-called shadow fleet that have been skirting restrictions to transport billions of dollars of petroleum, the Foreign Office said Monday.

It is the biggest sanctions package targeting the fleet of illegitimate and often decrepit ships that are operating illegally to avoid sanctions, the Foreign Office said. The U.K. has now sanctioned 73 tankers, the most of any nation, in efforts to cripple a major funding source for Moscow’s war against Ukraine.

“Russia’s oil revenues are fueling the fires of war and destruction in Ukraine,” Foreign Secretary David Lammy said in Italy at a meeting of G7 foreign ministers. “We are determined to ensure that both the ships and the enablers of those ships thwarting European and U.K. sanctions are hurt at this time.”

Half the ships sanctioned delivered more than 3.4 billion pounds ($4.3 billion) worth of oil and oil products in the past 12 months, a Foreign Office statement said. Two insurers were sanctioned for enabling the fleet.

Leaders at the European Political Community summit in July had agreed to tighten sanctions on the fleet.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Britain sanctioned 30 ships in Russia's socalled shadow fleet that have been skirting restrictions to transport billions of dollars of petroleum, the Foreign Office said Monday.It is the biggest sanctions package targeting the fleet of illegitimate and often decrepit ships...
UK sanctions russia tankers oil ukraine
184
2024-00-25
Monday, 25 November 2024 10:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved