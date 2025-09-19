WATCH TV LIVE

UK Sanctions Georgia-Linked Supporters of Putin Over War in Ukraine

Friday, 19 September 2025 10:41 AM EDT

Britain sanctioned Georgia-linked supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin over the war in Ukraine on Friday in what the government said was a move designed to pressure Russia's international network of backers.

Two oil tankers were also sanctioned for transporting Russian oil to the Georgian port of Batumi, the government said in a statement, adding that the ships would now be barred from entering British ports and refused access to the UK Ship Register.

