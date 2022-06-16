UK Sanctions Head of Russian Orthodox Church

Great Britain this week issued new sanctions against Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, and Russian Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, among others.

This fresh set of measures, intended to punish Moscow over the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, will freeze their assets, ban them from flying into Britain, and prevent them from conducting business with British banks and businesses. Lvova-Belova has been sanctioned over the forced transfer and adoption of about 2,000 Ukrainian children, and Kirill for "his prominent support of Russian military aggression in Ukraine."

Also sanctioned is Sergey Savostyanov, who is deputy of the Moscow city Duma, and Alexey Isaykin, president and board member of the Russian transportation company Volga-Dnepr Group, as well as "four military colonels from the 64th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade, a unit known to have killed, raped, and tortured civilians in Bucha."

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a statement, "Today we are targeting the enablers and perpetrators of Putin's war who have brought untold suffering to Ukraine, including the forced transfer and adoption of children.

"We will not tire of defending freedom and democracy, and keeping up the pressure on Putin, until Ukraine succeeds."