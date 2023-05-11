×
Tags: uk royal police motorcycle sophie

Woman Struck by Police Motorcycle Escorting UK Royal

Thursday, 11 May 2023 07:02 AM EDT

LONDON (AP) — A woman in her 80s was in critical condition after being hit by a police motorcycle that was escorting Sophie, the wife of Prince Edward, British police said Thursday.

The Metropolitan Police said the motorcycle collided with a pedestrian on Wednesday afternoon at an intersection in west London.

Sophie, known as the Duchess of Edinburgh, said her “heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family,” according to a statement from Buckingham Palace.

The statement added that Sophie was “grateful for the swift response by the emergency services." It said further comment would be inappropriate because the crash was being investigated.

Sophie, 58, is a full-time working royal married to Edward, the younger brother of King Charles III.

The woman remained in critical condition at a hospital on Thursday. No other injuries were reported and police inquiries into the crash were ongoing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


