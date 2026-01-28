WATCH TV LIVE

Keir Starmer Meets Xi Jinping in Beijing in Bid to Improve UK-China Relations and Boost Trade

Wednesday, 28 January 2026 11:00 PM EST

BEIJING (AP) — The leaders of China and the U.K. were meeting Thursday as the two nations try to improve relations after several years of acrimony.

Keir Starmer, the first British prime minister to visit in eight years, was holding talks with China's leader Xi Jinping in the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing. The two countries are expected to sign a number of agreements later in the day.

Starmer, who became prime minister in July 2024, is trying to expand opportunities for British companies at a time when the economy at home is slow. More than 50 top business executives have joined him on the trip, along with the leaders of some cultural organizations.

The U.K. leader earlier met Zhao Leji, the chairman of China's legislature, the National People's Congress.

Relations deteriorated in recent years over growing concern about Chinese spying activity in Great Britain, China's support for Russia in the Ukraine war, and the crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong, the former British colony that was returned to China in 1997.

The disruption to global trade under U.S. President Donald Trump has made expanding trade and investment more imperative for many governments. Starmer is the fourth leader of a U.S. ally to visit Beijing this month, following those of South Korea, Canada and Finland. The German chancellor is expected to visit next month.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


