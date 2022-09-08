×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: uk | opposition party | queen elizabeth

UK Opposition Leader Starmer 'Deeply Worried' About Queen Elizabeth

queen elizabeth looks on
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks with staff during a visit to the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) at Porton Down science park near Salisbury, England, on Oct. 15, 2020. (Ben Stansall/Getty)

Thursday, 08 September 2022 08:45 AM EDT

Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain's opposition Labor Party, said he was deeply concerned about news from Buckingham Palace that Queen Elizabeth's health had declined.

"Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this afternoon," he said in a statement.

"My thoughts are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time, and I join everyone across the United Kingdom in hoping for her recovery," he added. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Keir Starmer, the leader of Britain's opposition Labor Party, said he was deeply concerned about news from Buckingham Palace that Queen Elizabeth's health had declined. "Along with the rest of the country, I am deeply worried by the news from Buckingham Palace this...
uk, opposition party, queen elizabeth
78
2022-45-08
Thursday, 08 September 2022 08:45 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved