UK Intercepts Iranian Drones Aimed at Key Air Base

Two drones heading toward a major British military base in Cyprus were intercepted, Cypriot officials said, highlighting the threat posed by Iran amid tensions across the Middle East.

Cyprus government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the drones were traveling toward RAF Akrotiri when they were successfully shot down on Monday, the BBC reported.

The incident followed an overnight drone strike Sunday that hit the base, causing "minimal damage" and no casualties, according to the U.K. Ministry of Defense.

Sirens were reported in the area Monday as base personnel were warned of an "ongoing security threat," with instructions to stay away from windows and seek shelter.

The U.S. and Israel launched major strikes against Iran's military leadership and infrastructure over the weekend.

Iran has responded by firing missiles and drones across the region, targeting U.S. assets and allied countries.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the U.K. has agreed to let the U.S. use certain British bases for defensive operations but stressed the country is not participating in offensive strikes against Iran.

"The use of British bases is limited to the agreed defensive purposes — we are not joining the U.S. and Israeli offensive strikes," Starmer told Parliament on Monday.

He said the decision was made to protect British lives and support allies under the principle of collective self-defense.

Despite that clarification, the attempted drone strike on RAF Akrotiri underscores the growing risks to Western military facilities as Iran launches retaliatory attacks across the region.

British Defense Secretary John Healey confirmed that damage at the base was minimal but said families stationed there were being temporarily relocated as a precaution.

"As a precautionary measure we are moving families who live at RAF Akrotiri to alternative temporary accommodation in Cyprus," Healey said.

Elsewhere, security concerns spread across Cyprus after a suspected drone was detected near Paphos Airport, prompting evacuation instructions.

The U.S. Embassy in Cyprus also warned of a potential drone threat in the area.

British forces have already intercepted Iranian drones in other parts of the region.

Over the weekend, an RAF Typhoon fighter jet operating from Qatar shot down an Iranian drone during a defensive patrol, marking the first such interception since the conflict began.

Officials say the incidents demonstrate what critics call the increasingly reckless strategy of Iran's regime, which has launched missile and drone attacks against Israel, Gulf nations, and Western military sites following the U.S.-Israel campaign targeting Tehran's leadership.