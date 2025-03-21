WATCH TV LIVE

Britain's Heathrow Airport Has Power Again

Friday, 21 March 2025 10:26 AM EDT

Britain's National Grid said on Friday the network of the North Hyde substation, in west London, has been reconfigured to restore power to the parts of Heathrow Airport connected to it on an interim basis.

"The network has been reconfigured to restore all customers impacted, including the ability to resupply the parts of Heathrow airport that are connected to North Hyde," a National Grid spokesperson said.

"This is an interim solution while we carry out further work at North Hyde to return the substation and our network to normal operation." 

