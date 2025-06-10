UK Sanctions Israeli Ministers Over West Bank Violence

The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on two right-wing Israeli ministers, citing their "repeated incitements of violence against Palestinian communities" in the occupied West Bank, escalating international condemnation over Israel's conduct in the region, the BBC reported.

The British government announced Monday it is sanctioning Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

The move will bar both men from entering the United Kingdom and freeze any U.K.-based assets.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the decision was based on the ministers' "incited extremist violence and serious abuses of Palestinian human rights."

"These actions are not acceptable," Lammy said. "This is why we have taken action now — to hold those responsible to account."

The U.K. sanctions are part of a coordinated move with Norway, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

President Donald Trump's administration did not participate in the sanctions. Secretary of State Marco Rubio criticized the joint action on X, writing, "These sanctions do not advance U.S.-led efforts to achieve a ceasefire, bring all hostages home, and end the war."

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee also denounced the sanctions, calling them a "shocking decision" in a BBC interview.

Both ministers are known for their hard-line positions. Smotrich and Ben-Gvir oppose humanitarian aid entering Gaza and have advocated for the resettlement of Palestinians outside the territory.

The U.K.'s Foreign Office said the sanctions came as settler attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank have reached the highest levels in two decades.

"As Palestinian communities in the West Bank continue to suffer from severe acts of violence by extremist Israeli settlers ... the UK has joined Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and Norway in stepping up the international response," it stated.

Speaking at a West Bank settlement inauguration, Smotrich condemned Britain's move.

"Britain has already tried once to prevent us from settling the cradle of our homeland, and we cannot do it again," he said. "We are determined, God willing, to continue building."

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar called the U.K.'s actions an "unacceptable decision" and said the Cabinet would convene next week to address the issue.

In Parliament, Foreign Office Minister Hamish Falconer said 2024 had seen the "worst settler violence" in the West Bank in 20 years. He added that Smotrich and Ben-Gvir were "responsible for inciting settler violence" that has "led to the deaths of Palestinian civilians and the displacement of whole towns and villages."

The possibility of sanctions had been discussed for months. In October, former Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron said he had planned to sanction the pair to pressure Israel.

The British move follows a series of diplomatic escalations, including the suspension of trade talks and joint criticism from Britain, France, and Canada of Israel's military campaign in Gaza.