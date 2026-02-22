WATCH TV LIVE

UK Weighs Removing Andrew From Line of Succession

The British government is weighing whether to remove former Prince Andrew from the line of succession following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office, according to a report by the BBC.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was taken into custody Thursday on his 66th birthday and questioned over allegations connected to his former role as the U.K.'s special representative for international trade and investment from 2001 to 2011.

Authorities allege he shared confidential trade documents with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any wrongdoing related to Epstein.

If convicted of misconduct in public office, Mountbatten-Windsor could face a life sentence under British law.

The arrest has prompted discussions within government circles about introducing legislation that would formally bar Mountbatten-Windsor from ascending the throne. According to the BBC, any such measure would likely be considered after the conclusion of the criminal investigation.

Mountbatten-Windsor remains eighth in line to the throne despite being stripped of his royal titles and official duties in October. Earlier this month, he was also asked to vacate his royal residence.

Born to Queen Elizabeth II, Mountbatten-Windsor was once second in line to the throne, behind his older brother, King Charles III. That position shifted over time as Charles' heirs were born.

Mountbatten-Windsor was seen leaving Aylsham Police Station several hours after his arrest. He did not speak to reporters.

In a statement, King Charles said he supports the legal process.

"The law must take its course," the monarch said. "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

