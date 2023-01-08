×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Uganda | Kenya | Bus Crash

Bus Crash near Uganda-Kenya Border Kills at Least 20

Sunday, 08 January 2023 01:01 PM EST

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A bus crash near the border of Uganda and Kenya killed at least 20 people and injured 49 others, police said Sunday.

The bus was coming from the Ugandan town of Mbale and it crashed on Saturday night after crossing into Kenya on the way to the capital, Nairobi, said Rodgers Taitika, the Elgon regional police spokesman in Uganda.

The Kenya-registered bus lost control and veered off the road, the Bungoma district police commander in Kenya, Patrick Kitau, told local media. Kitau said most of the victims were Ugandans.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A bus crash near the border of Uganda and Kenya killed at least 20 people and injured 49 others, police said Sunday.The bus was coming from the Ugandan town of Mbale and it crashed on Saturday night after crossing into Kenya on the way to the capital, Nairobi, said Rodgers...
Uganda,Kenya,Bus Crash
92
2023-01-08
Sunday, 08 January 2023 01:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved