At Least 63 People Have Been Killed in a Multiple Vehicle Crash in Western Uganda, Police Say

Wednesday, 22 October 2025 03:00 AM EDT

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — At least 63 people were killed in an accident involving multiple vehicles on a highway in western Uganda, police said Wednesday.

Several others were injured in the crash, police said in a statement.

The accident happened after midnight local time on the highway to Gulu, a major city in northern Uganda.

Four vehicles, including two buses, were involved in the collision. Two bus drivers going in opposite directions attempted to overtake other vehicles and collided head-on, according to police.

“In the process, both buses met head-on during the overtaking maneuvers,” the police statement said.

Fatal road crashes are common in Uganda, where roads are often narrow. Police usually blame such accidents on speeding drivers.

“As investigations continue, we strongly urge all motorists to exercise maximum caution on the roads, especially avoiding dangerous and careless overtaking, which remains one of the leading causes of crashes in the country,” the police said.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


