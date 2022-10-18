×
Tags: uae | opec | output cut

UAE Energy Minister: OPEC+ Output Cut Was Correct Decision, No Politics Behind It

the logo of opec outside their headquarters
The logo of the Organization of the Petroleoum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is seen outside of their headquarters in Vienna, Austria, March 3. (Lisa Leutner/AP)
 

Tuesday, 18 October 2022 09:12 AM EDT

The United Arab Emirates believes OPEC+ made the correct technical choice when it agreed to cut production and the unanimous decision had nothing to do with politics, energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Tuesday.

His comments came after several members of the oil producers group endorsed the steep cut to output targets agreed this month after the White House accused Saudi Arabia of coercing some other nations into supporting the move, a charge Riyadh denies.

Mazrouei said the decision stabilized prices, rather than increasing them, adding that it was the lack of stability that was driving investors away.

Asked if the UAE plans to ask for a higher baseline as it builds capacity, the minister said there is a mechanism for any country to raise that request.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


