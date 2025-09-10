UAE President Arrives in Qatar, a Day After Israeli Strike on Doha

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Qatar on Wednesday, UAE state news agency WAM reported, in a show of solidarity a day after Israel launched an airstrike targeting Hamas officials in Doha.

Jordan's Crown Prince Hussein is also expected to visit Qatar on Wednesday, while Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to arrive in Doha on Thursday, an official with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The visits, which were not previously scheduled, were a show of regional solidarity with Qatar following the Israeli strikes, the official said.