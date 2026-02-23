US, Iran Talks Set to Resume Amid Strike Warnings

The United States and Iran will hold another round of nuclear talks in Geneva on Thursday, Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi announced on Sunday evening.

At the same time, Axios reported that the U.S. has demanded that Iran present a draft proposal for a deal before confirming the talks.

"If Iran gives a draft proposal, the U.S. is ready to meet in Geneva in order to start detailed negotiations to see if we can get a nuclear deal," a senior U.S. official told the outlet.

The same official said President Donald Trump could be open to an interim agreement until the final nuclear deal is reached.

According to previous reports in U.S. and Israeli media, Trump is allegedly frustrated that the Iranian delegation was unwilling to consider any details except Iran's nuclear program and the enrichment of uranium.

The U.S., along with Israel, would like to see limits placed on the Islamic Republic's ballistic missile program, along with an end to its support for its regional proxies, such as Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.

In an interview with CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi expressed hope to achieve a "diplomatic solution" to the issue, while downplaying the effectiveness of the U.S. military buildup in the region.

"I believe that still, there is a good chance to have a diplomatic solution which is based on a win-win game and a solution is at our reach," Araghchi said. "So there is no need for any military buildup. And military buildup cannot help it, and cannot pressurize us."

Araghchi also told CBS that Iranian officials are "still working" on a draft proposal that "can accommodate both sides' concerns and interests."

"And I believe that when we meet, probably this Thursday, in Geneva again, we can work on those elements and prepare a good text and come to a fast deal," he continued.

At the same time, Araghchi reiterated the Iranian position that uranium enrichment is their sovereign right.

"First of all, enrichment is our right. We are a member of NPT, and we have every right to enjoy a peaceful nuclear energy, including enrichment," the Iranian foreign minister said. "How we use this- this right is something you know related to us only."

Last week, Trump appeared to give Iran a deadline of 10 to 15 days to achieve a nuclear agreement while speaking at the Board of Peace inaugural meeting.

"We may have to take it a step further, or we may not. Maybe we're going to make a deal," Trump told the Board of Peace members, while speaking of a possible strike on Iran. "You're going to be finding out over the next probably 10 days, but this meeting today is proof with determined leadership, nothing is impossible."

When asked if he had set a definitive deadline, Trump responded, "I would think that will be enough time – 10, 15 days, pretty much, maximum."

A 10-day deadline would mean an agreement would need to be reached before the next International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) board meeting, scheduled for March 2-6, where the board is expected to discuss additional sanctions on Iran over its failure to allow nuclear inspectors to visit critical sites of its nuclear program.

The IAEA board met from June 9 to 13 of last year, just as the U.S. and Iran were engaged in negotiations toward a possible deal. Israeli airstrikes on Iran began early in the morning of June 13, igniting the 12-day Israel–Iran war.

Under a similar set of circumstances, some analysts believe Trump's deadline could signal comparable consequences should negotiations fail to progress.

Meanwhile, in Israel, some Israeli commentators noted that a 15-day deadline would fall during the Jewish holiday of Purim, when Jews commemorate their deliverance from a plot to annihilate them by a royal official of the Persian Empire named Haman.

The Israeli pronunciation of Haman closely resembles that of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's surname, prompting speculation if there will be another Purim deliverance.

Republished with permission from All Israel News.