US Calls on India, Pakistan to 'De-Escalate'

The United States has appealed to India and Pakistan to de-escalate after a deadly attack in Kashmir, as New Delhi on Thursday said that both sides again traded border gunfire overnight.

India blames Pakistan for the gun attack that killed 26 people on April 22 in Indian-administered Kashmir, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving his military "complete operational freedom".

Denying involvement, Islamabad says it has "credible evidence" that India is now planning an imminent military strike, vowing that "any act of aggression will be met with a decisive response".

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio late Wednesday separately called India's top diplomat Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the State Department said.

Rubio "urged Pakistani officials' cooperation in investigating this unconscionable attack" and "encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia", said spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

India's foreign minister said Thursday after the call that the attack's "perpetrators, backers and planners must be brought to justice".

On Thursday, New Delhi reported the seventh straight night of small arms gunfire between the two sides at the heavily militarised Line of Control, the de facto border.

Muslim-majority Kashmir, a region of around 15 million people, is divided between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India which have fought several wars over the disputed territory.

About 1.5 million people live near the ceasefire line on the Pakistani side, where residents are readying simple, mud-walled underground bunkers -- reinforced with concrete if they could afford it.

"For one week we have been living in constant fear, particularly concerning the safety of our children," Iftikhar Ahmad Mir, a 44-year-old shopkeeper in Chakothi on the Line of Control (LoC), told AFP.

"We make sure they don't roam around after finishing their school and come straight home."

Emergency services workers in Muzaffarabad, the main city in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, have also begun training schoolchildren on what to do if India attacks.

"We have learned how to dress a wounded person, how to carry someone on a stretcher and how to put out a fire," said 11-year-old Ali Raza.

Since the attack -- the deadliest in Kashmir on civilians in years -- India and Pakistan have exchanged tit-for-tat diplomatic barbs and expulsions and shut border crossings.

Indian police have issued wanted posters for three men suspected of involvement -- two Pakistanis and an Indian -- who they say belong to the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba, a UN-designated terrorist organisation.

They have announced a two-million-rupee ($23,500) bounty for information leading to each man's arrest and carried out sweeping detentions seeking anyone suspected of links to the attackers.

New Delhi on Wednesday closed its airspace to Pakistani planes, after Islamabad banned Indian planes from overflying.

India and Pakistan have fought over the Himalayan territory since the violent end of British rule in 1947.

Rebels in the Indian-run area of Kashmir have waged an insurgency since 1989, seeking independence or a merger with Pakistan.

The worst attack in recent years in Indian-run Kashmir was at Pulwama in 2019, when a suicide bomber rammed a car packed with explosives into a security forces convoy, killing 40 and wounding 35.

Indian fighter jets carried out air strikes on Pakistani territory 12 days later.