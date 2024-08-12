WATCH TV LIVE

US Deeply Concerned by Reports Iran to Deliver Hundreds of Ballistic Missiles to Russia

Monday, 12 August 2024 12:39 PM EDT

The United States is deeply concerned by reports that Iran is planning to deliver hundreds of ballistic missiles to Russia, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters on Monday, adding that such a move would represent a dramatic escalation.

Reuters reported on Friday that dozens of Russian military personnel are being trained in Iran to use the Fath-360 close-range ballistic missile system, according to two European intelligence sources. They added that they expected the imminent delivery of hundreds of the satellite-guided weapons to Russia for its war in Ukraine.

