FT: US to Redirect Patriot Air Defense Orders to Ukraine

Thursday, 20 June 2024 08:00 AM EDT

President Joe Biden's administration plans to halt all open orders for Patriot air defense systems and interceptor missiles and redirect supply to Ukraine until its defense needs are met, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

The move could be announced as early as Thursday, the report said, citing three people with knowledge of the decision.

Ukraine has been lobbying for the U.S.-made Patriot missile defenses which have proved vital for Kyiv's chances of shooting down Russia's ballistic and hypersonic missiles. It has recently drummed up its requests for the missiles following Russian attacks on its critical energy sector.

Earlier this month, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius announced his country would deliver another 100 Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine in an initiative with Denmark, the Netherlands and Norway.

Thursday, 20 June 2024 08:00 AM
