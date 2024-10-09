Report: US Shifts Cease-Fire Focus to Iran, Abandons Lebanon Deal

The United States and several Arab states are engaged in covert negotiations with Iran to achieve a regional cease-fire according to a report from Israeli news site N12.

The report, which was published Tuesday night, claims that the U.S. and "certain countries in the Arab world" are in talks with Iran on a proposal for a comprehensive cease-fire on all fronts.

At present, it is not clear if this cease-fire deal would include Gaza and the remaining hostages, due to the complex situation there involving limited contact with Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, and recent statements by Sinwar and senior official Khaled Meshaal, indicating a hardening of Hamas' stance.

N12 said that while Israel has become aware of this effort, it is not involved. A senior government official told the news site, "We are currently at a point of strength; a cease-fire will be on our terms, including a withdrawal north of the Litani River and the dismantling of all Hezbollah's military compounds in areas near the border."

This report appears to correlate with another one in CNN claiming that the U.S. is not actively pursuing the previous Israel-Lebanon cease-fire deal which it attempted to negotiate just before Israel killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an airstrike.

The U.S. is concerned that Israel's willingness to operate independently in Lebanon, ignoring previous calls from Western allies not to escalate the situation, could lead to a broader regional war, which could endanger U.S. troops stationed throughout the Middle East.

Israel's striking success against Hezbollah, starting with the pager operation, and continuing with the elimination of much of Hezbollah's high-ranking military officials, led the Israeli government to conclude that it had a unique opportunity toast against Hezbollah and force the group to retreat beyond the Litani River, as demanded by U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

CNN quoted a senior U.S. official who said, "We couldn't stop them from taking action, but we can at least try to shape what it looks like."

Alon Pinkas, a former Israeli diplomat, told CNN, "The only leverage that the Americans have right now is summoning the defense minister to Washington and buying time."

With that trip postponed, and IDF momentum in Lebanon growing, despite U.S. calls for restraint, that attempt to shape Israel's actions is looking less reasonable.

Coupled with reports of soured relations and distrust between the Biden administration and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, it appears that the U.S. has decided to try negotiating with Iran, which helps supply and fund both Hezbollah and Hamas.

The report comes just as reports from Lebanon indicate that Hezbollah is showing a growing willingness to agree to a cease-fire, even one that does not include Gaza.

