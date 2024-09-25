Ukraine Urges World Leaders Not to Seek 'an Out' From Russia's War

Ukraine's president urged global leaders Wednesday to stand with his country and not seek "a lull" instead of a "real, just peace" more than two years into Russia's war.

At a time when he faces growing pressure from Western allies and some of his fellow Ukrainians to negotiate a cease-fire, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the U.N. General Assembly there's no alternative to the peace formula he presented two years ago. It seeks the expulsion of all Russian forces from Ukraine, accountability for war crimes, release of prisoners of war and deportees, nuclear safety, energy and food security and more.

"Any parallel or alternative attempts to seek peace are, in fact, efforts to achieve a lull instead of an end to the war," Zelenskyy said, urging nations to "put pressure on" Russia.

"Do not divide the world. Be united nations," he implored. "And that will bring us peace."

Russia hasn't yet had its turn to speak at the assembly's annual gathering of presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and other high officials. Low-level Russian diplomats occupied the country's seats in the huge assembly hall during Zelenskyy's speech.

President Vladimir Putin is not attending this year's high-level meetings at the General Assembly; Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to give the nation's address instead, on Saturday.

In Moscow on Wednesday, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov lambasted remarks that Zelenskyy made the day before, when the Ukrainian president told the U.N. Security Council that Russia needs to " be forced into peace." Dmitry Peskov called that position "a fatal mistake" and "a profound misconception, which, of course, will inevitably have consequences for the Kyiv regime."

The war in Ukraine was center stage the last two times that world leaders convened for the U.N.'s signature annual meeting. But this year, the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and the escalating developments along the Israeli-Lebanese border have gotten much of the spotlight.

Ukraine and Russia, with one of the world's most potent armies, are locked in a grinding fight along a 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line.

The war began when Russia invaded in February 2022, claiming among other explanations that it was safeguarding Russian speakers in Ukraine.

During the fighting, Russia has gained momentum in Ukraine's east. Ukraine, meanwhile, startled Russia by sending troops across the border in a daring incursion last month.

Ukrainian officials have rejected a Chinese and Brazilian peace plan, believing it would just buy Moscow time.

"When some propose alternatives, half-hearted settlement plans, so-called sets of principles, it not only ignores the interests and suffering of Ukrainians who are affected by the war the most, it not only ignores reality, but also gives Putin the political space to continue the war," Zelenskyy told the assembly Wednesday.

To proponents of alternative plans, he chided: "You will not boost your power at Ukraine's expense."

Zelenskyy is expected to present a victory plan this week to U.S. President President Joe Biden. While the plan haven't been released, it's aimed at laying out what Ukraine believes it needs — fast — from Western allies to win.