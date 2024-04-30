WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: turkish | terrorist | attack | israeli | policeman | injured | jerusalem

Turkish Terrorist Wounds Policeman Near Jerusalem's Herod's Gate

By    |   Tuesday, 30 April 2024 07:25 AM EDT

An Israeli policeman was wounded in a terror attack on Sultan Suleiman Street, outside Herod's Gate to Jerusalem's Old City, on Tuesday.

Security forces shot and killed the terrorist, who was later identified as a visiting Turkish national.

Magen David Adom emergency medics treated the victim, who is around 30 years old, before evacuating him to the city's Shaare Zedek Medical Center fully conscious and in stable condition.

On Friday, an 18-year-old woman was seriously wounded in a terrorist stabbing in Ramla in central Israel.

MDA medics treated the victim before evacuating her to Shamir Medical Center (formerly Assaf Harofeh Hospital) in Be'er Ya'akov.

An armed civilian shot and killed the terrorist.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate

-


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
An Israeli policeman was wounded in a terror attack on Sultan Suleiman Street, outside Herod's Gate to Jerusalem's Old City, on Tuesday.
turkish, terrorist, attack, israeli, policeman, injured, jerusalem
119
2024-25-30
Tuesday, 30 April 2024 07:25 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved