Turkish Terrorist Wounds Policeman Near Jerusalem's Herod's Gate

An Israeli policeman was wounded in a terror attack on Sultan Suleiman Street, outside Herod's Gate to Jerusalem's Old City, on Tuesday.

Security forces shot and killed the terrorist, who was later identified as a visiting Turkish national.

Magen David Adom emergency medics treated the victim, who is around 30 years old, before evacuating him to the city's Shaare Zedek Medical Center fully conscious and in stable condition.

On Friday, an 18-year-old woman was seriously wounded in a terrorist stabbing in Ramla in central Israel.

MDA medics treated the victim before evacuating her to Shamir Medical Center (formerly Assaf Harofeh Hospital) in Be'er Ya'akov.

An armed civilian shot and killed the terrorist.

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate