Turkey Hopes Ukraine Ceasefire Talks Can Start Soon

Sunday, 03 March 2024 12:24 PM EST

Turkey hopes talks for a ceasefire in Ukraine will start soon, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Sunday, at the end of a diplomatic forum in the southern city of Antalya.

Fidan met his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on Friday on the sidelines of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum. He told reporters he had discussed a number of issues with Lavrov, including Ukraine.

"On the issue of Ukraine, our view is that both sides have reached the limits of what they can get by war. We think that it is time to start a dialog for a ceasefire," Fidan said.

"That doesn't mean recognizing the occupation (by Russia), but issues of sovereignty and ceasefire should be discussed separately."

NATO member Turkey, which shares a maritime border with both Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has sought to maintain good ties with both nations since Russia's invasion of Ukraine two years ago.

Ankara has provided military support for Ukraine and voiced support for its territorial integrity, but also opposes sanctions on Russia.

"The death and injury of more than 500,000 people and the complete destruction of the infrastructure and superstructure of an entire country is not a reality that is bearable for us," Fidan said.

"This has to stop somehow. To stop this, there should be some discussions and everybody should get used to this idea."

