Firefighting Plane Crashes in Southern Turkey

Saturday, 14 August 2021 09:00 AM

ISTANBUL, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s official news agency says a firefighting plane crashed Saturday in Kahramanmaras in southern Turkey.

Anadolu news agency said the plane was linked to the General Directory of Forestry. Search and rescue teams were dispatched to the area.

Private news agency DHA said the plane crashed as it was fighting a fire in a forest around the Bertiz region. It said the cause of the crash had not yet been identified.

