Turkey's Erdogan Might Visit Egypt Soon to Discuss Gaza Evacuation

President Tayyip Erdogan said he may travel to Egypt soon and discuss how to accelerate the evacuation of patients from Gaza and other steps, broadcaster Haberturk and other Turkish media reported Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters on his plane returning from a trip to Algeria, Erdogan was reported as saying the Islamic world must act in a spirit of unity and solidarity on Gaza.

"I may arrange a trip to Egypt as soon as possible," he said. "We will talk about what steps we can take and how can we pave the way for the evacuation of patients." Many of the sick have already been brought from Gaza via Egypt to Turkey.

Erdogan said the Islamic world must act in a spirit of unity and solidarity and be a "single fist" on Gaza. "When that fist hits the table with all its force, it will not be possible for Israel to continue its occupation or oppression."

He said efforts must be made to ensure a ceasefire, deliver sufficient aid to Gaza and rebuild the city, using economic, political and diplomatic means.

"We must force Israel to comply with international law and be held accountable for its actions," he added.