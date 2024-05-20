Turkey's Erdogan Expresses Condolences Over 'Brother' Raisi's Death

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday expressed his condolences for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, saying Raisi was a "valuable colleague and brother."

"As a colleague who personally witnessed his efforts for the peace of the Iranian people and our region during his time in power, I remember Mr. Raisi with respect and gratitude," Erdogan wrote on social media platform X, adding Turkey stood by Iran in this difficult time.