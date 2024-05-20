WATCH TV LIVE

Turkey's Erdogan Expresses Condolences Over 'Brother' Raisi's Death

Monday, 20 May 2024 07:08 AM EDT

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Monday expressed his condolences for the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, saying Raisi was a "valuable colleague and brother."

"As a colleague who personally witnessed his efforts for the peace of the Iranian people and our region during his time in power, I remember Mr. Raisi with respect and gratitude," Erdogan wrote on social media platform X, adding Turkey stood by Iran in this difficult time.

Monday, 20 May 2024 07:08 AM
