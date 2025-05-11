Turkey Ready to Host Russia-Ukraine Negotiations, Erdogan Tells Macron

Turkey is ready to host talks on a ceasefire and permanent peace between Russia and Ukraine, President Tayyip Erdogan told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in a phone call on Sunday, Erdogan's office said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin early on Sunday proposed direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul aimed at ending the war, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv was willing to talk but Moscow must first agree to a ceasefire.

Putin's proposal for direct talks with Ukraine came hours after major European powers including France demanded in Kyiv that Putin agree to an unconditional 30-day ceasefire or face "massive" new sanctions.

Erdogan told Macron in a phone call that "a historic turning point" had been reached towards ending the war and that the opportunity should be seized, according to a readout from the Turkish presidency.

He said Turkey was ready to make every contribution to ensure that a ceasefire and permanent peace could be reached between Russia and Ukraine, including hosting the negotiations, according to the readout.

NATO member Turkey has maintained cordial ties with both Kyiv and Moscow since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. It has voiced support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and provided it with military help, while opposing sanctions on Russia.

Turkey also hosted negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in March 2022.

The draft accords discussed in Istanbul then would have obliged Ukraine to give up its NATO ambitions and accept permanent neutral and nuclear-free status in return for security guarantees from the United States, Russia, China, Britain and France - the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.