Tags: turkey | russia | u.s. | erdogan. trump | putin | ukraine | war

Erdogan Plans to Speak With Trump, Putin About Ukraine

Friday, 25 July 2025 02:05 PM EDT

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Friday he may speak to his Russian and U.S. counterparts this week to see if a leaders meeting in Istanbul is possible to discuss the war in Ukraine, after Russian and Ukrainian delegations met there this week.

"By holding calls with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and [President Donald] Trump within this week, we will see if we can bring these leaders together in Istanbul, that is our effort," he told reporters after Friday prayers. 

