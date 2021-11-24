×
Tags: Turkey | Protest

Turkish Police Break up Protest against Rising Living Costs

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 02:01 PM

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish riot police on Wednesday broke up a protest in Istanbul by demonstrators denouncing the government’s economic policies and the surging cost of living. Dozens of protesters were detained.

The protesters, mostly members of left-wing groups, were starting to gather in Istanbul’s Kadikoy district, located on the Asian side of the city, when police intervened. Demonstrators were chanting slogans calling for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government to resign.

Police used shields to break up the crowds and dragged some of the protesters away, provoking jeers from onlookers.

More than 30 people were detained, according to Associated Press journalists at the scene.

The protest comes amid rising inflation that has severely eroded Turks' purchasing power, high unemployment and a steep decline of the Turkish currency — the lira — that followed a series of interest rate cuts.

There were similar protests in Ankara and other Turkish cities, the Birgun newspaper reported.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Wednesday, 24 November 2021 02:01 PM
