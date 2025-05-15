Turkey: No Time Set for Russia-Ukraine Talks in Istanbul

No time has been set for talks between officials from Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, where there is currently a technical-level Russian delegation and some U.S. officials.

"No time has been set for a meeting yet. In this respect, there is no question of a postponement," according to the Turkish foreign ministry.

President Tayyip Erdogan will emphasize in talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday that Turkey's view is there should be a ceasefire and peace talks without delay to end the war with Russia, Erdogan's office said.

Erdogan will discuss with Zelenskyy all aspects of the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, the head of the presidential communication's directorate, Fahrettin Altun, said on X.

Proposed talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul have been moved to the second half of the day at the initiative of the Turkish side, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday proposed direct talks with Ukraine in Istanbul.