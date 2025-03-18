Key Erdogan Rival's University Diploma Is Revoked in a Move That Blocks Him from Turkey's Election

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A university invalidated the diploma of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on Tuesday, in a move widely perceived as politically motivated to block the popular opposition figure and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's key rival from running in the next presidential race.

Istanbul University nullified Imamoglu’s diploma, citing alleged irregularities in his 1990 transfer from a private university in northern Cyprus to its Faculty of Business Administration. The decision disqualifies Imamoglu from running for president — a position that requires candidates to hold a university degree. Imamoglu is expected to appeal.

The decision comes just days before the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) is scheduled to hold a primary election, where Imamoglu was expected to be chosen as its presidential candidate. The next presidential vote is scheduled for 2028, but early elections are likely.

Imamoglu, 53, called the university's decision “illegal,” insisting it does not have the authority to cancel the diploma.

“The days when those who made this decision will be held accountable before history and justice are near. The march of our people, who are thirsty for justice, law, and democracy, cannot be stopped,” he wrote on X.

He later also suggested the decision was made under pressure from Erdogan's government and raised concerns about the judiciary's independence. He said however, that he planned to challenge the decision.

“What will I do next? I will keep running like a lion. There’s no stepping back, I’ll run even harder,” Imamoglu said.

Mansur Yavas, the mayor of Ankara and another popular CHP figure, denounced the move as a blow to democracy and announced he was suspending his own presidential candidacy until the “injustice” against Imamoglu is resolved.

“We will stand against every step that casts a shadow over the rule of law in Turkey and will continue the fight for justice and democracy," Yavas wrote on X. "Mayor Ekrem, we are with you until the end of your rightful struggle.”

CHP legislators meanwhile, staged a protest in parliament against the decision, which also led to the cancelation of diplomas of 28 other students who similarly transferred to Istanbul University.

The decision comes during an escalating government crackdown on the opposition, including the arrest of politicians, journalists and artists and the prosecution of business leaders who criticized the government's policies.

Wolfango Piccoli, of the Teneo political risk advisory firm, said the diploma's annulment indicates that Erdogan recognizes he cannot secure an election victory.

“The decision to revoke Imamoglu’s diploma goes beyond merely undermining a fair electoral race by removing the strongest opponent,” Piccoli wrote in an emailed note. “It reflects the boldness and power to dictate what is real and what is not by controlling the state apparatus.”

Imamoglu has faced a series of legal challenges. In 2022, he was convicted of insulting members of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council in a case that could result in a political ban. He is appealing his conviction.

He faces multiple other lawsuits, including allegations of trying to influence a judicial expert investigating opposition-led municipalities. The cases could result in prison sentences and a political ban.

Imamoglu was elected mayor of Turkey’s largest city in March 2019. His win was a historic blow to Erdogan and the president’s Justice and Development Party, which had controlled Istanbul for a quarter-century. The party pushed to void the municipal election results in the city of 16 million, alleging irregularities.

The challenge resulted in a repeat of the election a few months later, which Imamoglu also won.

The mayor retained his seat following local elections last year, during which the CHP made significant gains against the governing party.