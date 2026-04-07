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Tags: Turkey Israel Istanbul consulate attack

Gunmen Attack Building Housing Israeli Consulate in Istanbul

Tuesday, 07 April 2026 06:00 AM EDT

ISTANBUL (AP) — A gunfight erupted outside a building housing the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, leaving two assailants dead and a police officer wounded, Turkey’s Haberturk broadcaster reported.

The report said attackers were carrying long-barreled weapons. An exchange of fire with police killed two while a third assailant was captured. One officer sustained injuries during the clash.

The area surrounding the building was quickly sealed off.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


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A gunfight erupted outside a building housing the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul on Tuesday, leaving two assailants dead and a police officer wounded, Turkey's Haberturk broadcaster reported.The report said attackers were carrying longbarreled weapons. An exchange of fire...
Turkey Israel Istanbul consulate attack
67
2026-00-07
Tuesday, 07 April 2026 06:00 AM
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