Turkey Puts Fmr Disaster Chief in Charge of Gaza Aid

Turkey has put a former head of its disaster management agency in charge of its aid to Gaza, a Foreign Ministry source said, a sign it intends to ramp up its role as a guarantor of the new ceasefire after sitting out earlier rounds of diplomacy.

President Tayyip Erdogan, a critic of Israel's assault on Gaza, joined long-term mediators Qatar and Egypt this week in signing off on President Donald Trump's plan to end the war, after largely steering clear of negotiations for two years.

The source said former head of Turkey's AFAD disaster management authority Mehmet Gulluoglu, also a former ambassador, had been appointed as coordinator for humanitarian aid to the Palestinians and traveled to the region on Wednesday.

"Turkey is mobilizing all its resources to rapidly deliver aid to Gaza, establish temporary housing areas, and for Gaza's reconstruction," the source said.

Gulluoglu will conduct inspections to identify the necessary aid materials in Gaza and prioritize them, coordinate with U.N. agencies, ensure the unhindered delivery of aid from Turkey, consult with Egyptian and Jordanian officials on deliveries, work on evacuating the wounded and ramping up Turkey's medical support to Gaza, the source said.

Ankara has said it would take part in an international task force to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire accord, though details have yet to be finalized. The Turkish Defense Ministry has said its armed forces stand ready to take part in the task force in a military or civilian capacity as needed.