×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Turkey | EU | Headscarf

Turkey Criticizes European Court's Ruling on Headscarf Ban

Turkey Criticizes European Court's Ruling on Headscarf Ban

Sunday, 18 July 2021 09:00 AM

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman on Sunday condemned a European Union court decision to allow employers to ban staff wearing Muslim headscarves as appeasing Islamophobia.

“The decision by the European Court of Justice on headscarf in the workplace is another blow to the rights of Muslim women with headscarf and will play right into the hands of those warmongers against Islam in Europe,” Ibrahim Kalin tweeted.

“Does the concept of religious freedom now exclude Muslims?!”

The European Court of Justice on Thursday ruled that companies can ban employees wearing religious or political symbols if firms “desire to pursue a policy of political, philosophical and religious neutrality with regard to its customers or users."

The ruling applies to any symbols where there is a “genuine need” for a ban.

The Luxembourg-based court’s ruling reaffirms a 2017 decision. The case has been seen as contradicting a European Court of Human Rights decision from 2013 that allowed Christian crosses to be worn at work.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement Sunday that the latest decision came as “Islamophobia, racism and hatred that have taken Europe hostage are rising, disregards religious freedom and creates a basis and legal cover for discrimination.”

Erdogan’s government often criticizes Western institutions for what it says are attacks on Muslim citizens’ rights.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman on Sunday condemned a European Union court decision to allow employers to ban staff wearing Muslim headscarves as appeasing Islamophobia."The decision by the European Court of Justice on headscarf in the workplace is...
Turkey,EU,Headscarf
218
2021-00-18
Sunday, 18 July 2021 09:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
More Articles
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved