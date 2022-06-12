×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Turkey | Earthquake

5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Eastern Turkey

Sunday, 12 June 2022 04:00 PM

ISTANBUL (AP) — A 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook Van province in eastern Turkey late Sunday.

Turkey’s AFAD emergency and disaster authority said the quake struck 18.6 kilometers (11.5 miles) deep at 9:35 p.m.(1835 GMT) near the Tusba district of Van. The province borders Iran.

Van governor Ozan Balci told the official Anadolu news agency there were no “negative” reports yet but that emergency teams were working to identify any possible damage. Turkey's health minister tweeted there were no reports of deaths or injuries.

A 7.2 magnitude quake hit Van in 2011, killing more than 600 people and injuring thousands. In 2020, an earthquake centered in the Iranian city of Khoy with a 5.7 magnitude killed nine people in Van.

Turkey sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A 5.0 magnitude earthquake shook Van province in eastern Turkey late Sunday.Turkey's AFAD emergency and disaster authority said the quake struck 18.6 kilometers (11.5 miles) deep at 9:35 p.m.(1835 GMT) near the Tusba district of Van. The province borders Iran.Van governor...
Turkey,Earthquake
130
2022-00-12
Sunday, 12 June 2022 04:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved