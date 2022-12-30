×
5 Killed at Construction site in Western Turkey

Friday, 30 December 2022 12:01 PM EST

ISTANBUL (AP) — Five people were killed at a construction site in western Turkey on Friday, an official said.

Izmir Gov. Yavuz Selim Kosger tweeted that the deaths occurred during a tower extension of a building in Bornova district. Two other people were injured.

Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk said a new hotel was being built at the site. Footage showed a crane dangling from the upper floors of a building.

Friday, 30 December 2022 12:01 PM
